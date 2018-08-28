Advanced search

Author publishes first novel

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 February 2019

Jenn Matthews has published her first novel. Picture: Jenn Matthews

Jenn Matthews has published her first novel. Picture: Jenn Matthews

A Weston-super-Mare author has published her first novel and will sign copies later in the month.

Jenn Matthews has released Hooked On You, a lesbian romance about love never being quite where you expect.

It tells the story of Anna, a teacher with two kids and a boyfriend, and a divorced mother and veteran Ollie, who has been through the wars, both emotionally and physically.

To relax, Ollie runs a crochet class in her craft shop, where she notices a new student.

But somewhere between the chain stitches, Ollie and Anna form a powerful connection they never expected.

Jenn will be hosting an afternoon signing and reading session at Quilting In The Meadows in Meadow Street on February 23 at 1pm, followed by a Q&A session at Proud Bar in Boulevard at 6pm the same day.

Hooked On You is available to purchase as an e-book on the Ylva publishing website, or as a paperback or Kindle version from Amazon.

