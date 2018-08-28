Author publishes first novel
PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 February 2019
A Weston-super-Mare author has published her first novel and will sign copies later in the month.
Jenn Matthews has released Hooked On You, a lesbian romance about love never being quite where you expect.
It tells the story of Anna, a teacher with two kids and a boyfriend, and a divorced mother and veteran Ollie, who has been through the wars, both emotionally and physically.
To relax, Ollie runs a crochet class in her craft shop, where she notices a new student.
But somewhere between the chain stitches, Ollie and Anna form a powerful connection they never expected.
Jenn will be hosting an afternoon signing and reading session at Quilting In The Meadows in Meadow Street on February 23 at 1pm, followed by a Q&A session at Proud Bar in Boulevard at 6pm the same day.
Hooked On You is available to purchase as an e-book on the Ylva publishing website, or as a paperback or Kindle version from Amazon.