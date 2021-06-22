Four authors publish new books

Published: 6:30 AM June 22, 2021

Patrick Gale will host an online talk about his book. - Credit: Markus Bidaux

Four authors across Weston have published books.

Freya Charlotte has published a brand new children's book: Witches Don't Wear Flip Flops.

The book is Freya's first foray into the world of children's literature alongside illustrator, Isabelle Woodward.

The book tells the story of a brave young witch trying to find her way in a world where standing out is not as easy as fitting in. It is a book for children up to six-years-old.

To purchase the book, email hello@freyacharlotteauthor.co.uk or call 07584 030731.

Julie Higgins. - Credit: Julie Higgins

Julie Higgins has just published her debut novel following a rewarding 35-year career in the NHS as both an intensive care nurse and a midwife. Set against the backdrop of the rugged cliffs and golden sands of Woolacombe, North Devon, The Spirit In The Glass follows the madcap adventures of a group of real-life best friends with a wealth of treasured tales that were destined to be shared.

The book is inspired by the beauty of the countryside and the natural world, the unyielding power of the sea, and the matched strength of female friendships.

To purchase, search for the book on Amazon.

Melanie Greenwood. - Credit: Melanie Greenwood

Melanie Greenwood has published her debut novel, The Blue Hour. Melanie was a former regional journalist and editor, now turned novelist and gardener.

The Blue Hour includes flashback chapters, letters and diary entries of the young Tilly and Jack as they experience the heady highs and lows of a global war in a small corner of England.

The book is available to buy on Amazon.

Best-selling author Patrick Gale’s novel Take Nothing With You was set partly in Weston and today (Thursday) you can join an online event to hear him talk about the book.

During the online event Patrick will be interviewed by North Somerset library staff about his novels and his screenwriting and why he decided to set part of Take Nothing With You in Weston in the 1970s.

He will read extracts from his forthcoming novel and answer questions from the audience.

The event has been organised by Literature Works as part of a celebration of diverse writers called Word Online, a series of 15 events streamed from library services throughout the South West.

To book your free seat for the event, which starts at 6pm, visit the Literature Works website at www.literatureworks.org.uk.