Weston BAFTA winner reveals what goes on behind the scenes
- Credit: Gemma Thomas
A BAFTA-winning Westonian has lifted the lid on what goes on behind the scenes during the glitzy ceremony after picking up an award.
Gemma Thomas, who attended Broadoak Academy and Churchill Sixth Form College, was nominated as part of a team for the programme, Earthshot Prize Awards 2021 in the Best Live Event category.
Production executive, Gemma was tasked with running a smooth background operation and was honoured to get the win.
She said: "There were four finalists – Earthshot, The Brits 2021, Springwatch and Festival of Remembrance.
"As a nominee, it is a whole day of celebrations which begins with BAFTA styling at 9am.
"An amazing team look after the nominees and do your hair and make-up and you receive a lovely goodie bag in celebration.
"To be nominated was brilliant and then to win was incredible and such an honour."
After studying in Weston, Gemma went on to Leeds University to complete a degree in Broadcasting before securing a MA in Production Management at Bournemouth University.
The red carpet event starts at 1.30pm with the award show kicking off at 4pm followed by dinner and an afterparty.
Gemma added: "I was incredibly nervous walking onto the stage.
"Dermot O’Leary and Clara Amfo were our presenters of the prize and joined us at the awards.
"The whole ceremony was filled with stars and celebs from across the industry.
"I couldn’t help fan girl over Jodie Comer and had a sneaky picture with Strictly stars Rose & Giovanni."