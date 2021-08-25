Weston band donates cash to charities after music festival success
- Credit: Gary Taylor
Weston's sea shanty band has donated £5,000 to two charities after the group's hugely successful music festival.
The Steepholmers put on the town's first
from August 6-8 which saw more than 50 bands from all over the UK playing at venues across the town to raise money for Weston Lions and RNLI Weston.
The Steepholmers performed at a presentation ceremony in the Sovereign Centre, before handing over the donations to the Lions past president, Les Cumming, and the fundraising chairman of Weston RNLI, Peter Elmont.
Members of the band thanked all the sponsors, performers, venues, collectors and volunteers who supported the event, as well as members of the public for their donations.
Weston mayor James Clayton attended the ceremony and thanked the band for organising the festival, which brought the community together.
The festival is set to take place again next year from August 5-7.