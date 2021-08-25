Weston band donates cash to charities after music festival success

Published: 7:47 AM August 25, 2021

Weston mayor James Clayton with The Steepholmers at a presentation to Weston Lions and RNLI Weston. - Credit: Gary Taylor

Weston's sea shanty band has donated £5,000 to two charities after the group's hugely successful music festival.

The Steepholmers put on the town's first

from August 6-8 which saw more than 50 bands from all over the UK playing at venues across the town to raise money for Weston Lions and RNLI Weston.

Steepholmers Treasurer David Stott presenting donations to Lions past president Les Cumming and Peter Elmont from RNLI Weston. - Credit: Robin Whitlock

The Steepholmers performed at a presentation ceremony in the Sovereign Centre, before handing over the donations to the Lions past president, Les Cumming, and the fundraising chairman of Weston RNLI, Peter Elmont.

Members of the band thanked all the sponsors, performers, venues, collectors and volunteers who supported the event, as well as members of the public for their donations.

Weston mayor James Clayton attended the ceremony and thanked the band for organising the festival, which brought the community together.

The festival is set to take place again next year from August 5-7.