Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast
PUBLISHED: 12:23 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 12 February 2020
Archant
Weston has been battered by winds of up to 85mph due to Storm Ciara this week.
Kevin Duell captured dramatic photos of waves crashing over Cove West and the sea wall.
He also photographed stormy seas at Marine Lake and Anchor Head.
Flood warnings were issued for Uphill and Brean due to high tides and strong winds.
Uphill Village Society took photos of waves crashing over the sea wall earlier this week.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Weston from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday.
Heavy rain associated with Storm Dennis is expected to hit Weston, bringing a small chance of flooding.
A yellow weather warning for strong winds has also been issued for Weston from noon until midnight on Saturday.
There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
People are warned to expect cancellations, or longer journey times, as road, rail and air services could be affected.