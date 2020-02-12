Advanced search

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

PUBLISHED: 12:23 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 12 February 2020

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Archant

Weston has been battered by winds of up to 85mph due to Storm Ciara this week.

Waves at Anchor Head. Picture: Kevin DuellWaves at Anchor Head. Picture: Kevin Duell

Kevin Duell captured dramatic photos of waves crashing over Cove West and the sea wall.

He also photographed stormy seas at Marine Lake and Anchor Head.

Flood warnings were issued for Uphill and Brean due to high tides and strong winds.

Uphill Village Society took photos of waves crashing over the sea wall earlier this week.

Marine Lake during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin DuellMarine Lake during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Weston from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday.

Heavy rain associated with Storm Dennis is expected to hit Weston, bringing a small chance of flooding.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has also been issued for Weston from noon until midnight on Saturday.

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Cove West hit by waves during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin DuellCove West hit by waves during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

People are warned to expect cancellations, or longer journey times, as road, rail and air services could be affected.

Waves crashing over the sea wall at Uphill. Picture: Uphill Village SocietyWaves crashing over the sea wall at Uphill. Picture: Uphill Village Society

Waves crashing over the sea wall. Picture: Uphill Village SocietyWaves crashing over the sea wall. Picture: Uphill Village Society

