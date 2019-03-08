Advanced search

Weston Bay students help build scout hut

PUBLISHED: 12:55 01 August 2019

Weston Bay students helped fit a new floor at 1st North Worle Scout Group's hut. Picutre: Heidi Martini

Weston Bay students helped fit a new floor at 1st North Worle Scout Group's hut. Picutre: Heidi Martini

College students have stepped in to help a Worle scout group carry out some much-needed repairs.

Youngsters of Weston Bay spent almost three weeks completing works to renovate the 1st North Worle Scout Group hut, in Wansborough Road.

Weston Bay is Weston College's residential training facility for students who are on the autism spectrum.

Youngsters organised the whole project, including raising more than £800 for the materials by putting on a fete and bag packing at Asda.

A grand opening was attended by Weston's mayor Mark Canniford.

Aspirations lead practitioner, Heidi Martini, praised the youngsters for their sterling efforts.

She said: "Our learners worked tirelessly and demonstrated a wide range of skills including teamwork, leadership, problem solving and reliability.

"We are all immensely proud of them and everything they have achieved throughout the year."

