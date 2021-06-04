News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Tonnes of rubbish collected in Weston after busy bank holiday

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 PM June 4, 2021   
Tonnes of litter left on Weston beach after bank holiday

North Somerset Council has vowed to improve waste services after more than 11 tonnes of litter was left along Weston's seafront. - Credit: Nick Page Hayman

More than 11 tonnes of litter was generated in and around Weston's seafront over the course of the bank holiday weekend, North Somerset Council has revealed.

This 'unprecedented amount' of rubbish was far greater than previous years and volunteer groups organised by the Grand Pier and other initiatives helped collect the waste.

The council's deputy leader and Councillor for Weston Central Ward, Mike Bell, has outlined the authority's plan to prevent large amounts of waste from damaging the town's environment.

Bank Holiday: North Somerset Council to triple wheelie bin numbers after 11 tonnes of litter left on beach

Vehicles were unable to access bins along the seafront due to the amount of visitors. - Credit: Mike Bell

Cllr Bell wrote on Facebook: "On May 31, more than five tonnes of litter was generated - and June 1's volumes were more than six tonnes.

"Although the council anticipated increased demand and put in extra bins and staff, these were unprecedented amounts and the extra resources did not prove enough. 

"I am sorry that this was the case and was disappointed to see the sheer amount of rubbish that built up."

Due to the high volume of footfall on the seafront, Cllr Bell said it was difficult for trucks to access the prom and empty the wheelie bins.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with murder after woman dies 21 years after being set on fire
  2. 2 Trucks At The Beach event postponed as influx of tourists expected
  3. 3 Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hildesheim Bridge 
  1. 4 Bank holiday vandalism closes Grove Park toilets
  2. 5 Weston's MP welcomes Historic England grant for Weston's High Street
  3. 6 Former police officer who assaulted teen becomes first to forfeit pension
  4. 7 Clarke set up Liam Shepherd Memorabilia Auction to help his memory live on
  5. 8 Ryan Crawford: King Alfred School Academy student signed by Bristol Rovers
  6. 9 Weston economy 'bouncing back' after busy bank holiday
  7. 10 Police sergeant allegedly touched officer's hair and took photo of another

In response to this, the council has vowed to triple the number of large wheelie bins along the seafront and explore ways to get vehicles easier access to empty them.

More litter crews, especially at weekends and peak summer periods, will be deployed alongside the latest beach raking project.

Weston Grand Pier to stop using single-use plastic packaging

The Grand Pier and other groups organise weekly litter picks to protect Weston's environment. - Credit: Grand Pier

The council's executive for Neighbourhoods and Community Services echoed the demand for improved environmental services.

Cllr Mike Solomon told the Mercury: "(As Mike Bell said) We had made some changes and deployed more teams to help with the litter - we calculated a 25 per cent increase in waste.

"In fact, there was a 300 per cent increase in waste and we simply were not prepared for it but it has brought an important issue to our attention.

"This is an urgent matter and we hope to be able to deal with these situations moving forward."

North Somerset Council
Summer
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Main entrance of Weston General Hospital

Weston General Hospital

Weston hospital has "completely mitigated" loss of junior doctors

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
plans submitted for housing by Mead Realisations

North Somerset Council

Plans for 100 homes rejected with village claiming it has taken fair share

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
donkeys on the beach beside the Grand Pier. 

PICTURES: North Somerset reopening captured on camera

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Car damage at Prince Consort Gardens

Footpath closed after car crash in Weston park

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus