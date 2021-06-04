Tonnes of rubbish collected in Weston after busy bank holiday

Published: 6:00 PM June 4, 2021

North Somerset Council has vowed to improve waste services after more than 11 tonnes of litter was left along Weston's seafront. - Credit: Nick Page Hayman

More than 11 tonnes of litter was generated in and around Weston's seafront over the course of the bank holiday weekend, North Somerset Council has revealed.

This 'unprecedented amount' of rubbish was far greater than previous years and volunteer groups organised by the Grand Pier and other initiatives helped collect the waste.

The council's deputy leader and Councillor for Weston Central Ward, Mike Bell, has outlined the authority's plan to prevent large amounts of waste from damaging the town's environment.

Vehicles were unable to access bins along the seafront due to the amount of visitors. - Credit: Mike Bell

Cllr Bell wrote on Facebook: "On May 31, more than five tonnes of litter was generated - and June 1's volumes were more than six tonnes.

"Although the council anticipated increased demand and put in extra bins and staff, these were unprecedented amounts and the extra resources did not prove enough.

"I am sorry that this was the case and was disappointed to see the sheer amount of rubbish that built up."

Due to the high volume of footfall on the seafront, Cllr Bell said it was difficult for trucks to access the prom and empty the wheelie bins.

In response to this, the council has vowed to triple the number of large wheelie bins along the seafront and explore ways to get vehicles easier access to empty them.

More litter crews, especially at weekends and peak summer periods, will be deployed alongside the latest beach raking project.

The Grand Pier and other groups organise weekly litter picks to protect Weston's environment. - Credit: Grand Pier

The council's executive for Neighbourhoods and Community Services echoed the demand for improved environmental services.

Cllr Mike Solomon told the Mercury: "(As Mike Bell said) We had made some changes and deployed more teams to help with the litter - we calculated a 25 per cent increase in waste.

"In fact, there was a 300 per cent increase in waste and we simply were not prepared for it but it has brought an important issue to our attention.

"This is an urgent matter and we hope to be able to deal with these situations moving forward."