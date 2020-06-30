Gallery

More rubbish left on Weston beach as visitors descend on seafront

More rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Holly Law Archant

Yet more rubbish was left behind on Weston beach during last week’s heatwave.

Temperatures reached 31 degrees on June 24 and 25 which prompted people to descend on the seafront.

Earlier in June, North Somerset Council put an additional 15 large 1,100-litre wheelie bins along the seafront and banners urging people to dispose of their litter responsibly.

But they seemed to do little to deter people from littering as once again volunteers were forced to clean up the beach.

A council spokesman said: “Please make sure you do not leave litter behind – use the bins and if they are full take your rubbish home.

“We were left with a huge amount of rubbish to clear up from the beach.

“Thank you to those residents who turned out in the evening to clear up what they could.

“Your efforts are appreciated, but the fact that you had to is a sad indictment of other people’s behaviour.”

