Advanced search

Gallery

More rubbish left on Weston beach as visitors descend on seafront

PUBLISHED: 07:55 01 July 2020

More rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Holly Law

More rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Holly Law

Archant

Yet more rubbish was left behind on Weston beach during last week’s heatwave.

More rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Lisa DibbenMore rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Lisa Dibben

Temperatures reached 31 degrees on June 24 and 25 which prompted people to descend on the seafront.

Earlier in June, North Somerset Council put an additional 15 large 1,100-litre wheelie bins along the seafront and banners urging people to dispose of their litter responsibly.

More rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Lisa DibbenMore rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Lisa Dibben

But they seemed to do little to deter people from littering as once again volunteers were forced to clean up the beach.

A council spokesman said: “Please make sure you do not leave litter behind – use the bins and if they are full take your rubbish home.

More rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Lisa DibbenMore rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Lisa Dibben

“We were left with a huge amount of rubbish to clear up from the beach.

“Thank you to those residents who turned out in the evening to clear up what they could.

More rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Lisa DibbenMore rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Lisa Dibben

“Your efforts are appreciated, but the fact that you had to is a sad indictment of other people’s behaviour.”

More rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Holly LawMore rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Holly Law

More rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Holly LawMore rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Holly Law

More rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Holly LawMore rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Holly LawMore rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Holly LawMore rubbish was left on Weston beach. Picture: Holly Law

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested in Weston murder investigation after man dies

Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Weston restaurateur banned from managing companies for six years

Alan Vinnicombe has been banned from running a business for six years after failing to maintain a company’s books and records.

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Closure order granted for address after crime reports

A three-month partial closure order was served to a property in Meadow Street.

Most Read

Five arrested in Weston murder investigation after man dies

Five men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Weston restaurateur banned from managing companies for six years

Alan Vinnicombe has been banned from running a business for six years after failing to maintain a company’s books and records.

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Closure order granted for address after crime reports

A three-month partial closure order was served to a property in Meadow Street.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Newcomers impress in England squad warm-up match

England's James Bracey (left) and Joe Denly add to the Team Buttler total against Team Stokes on day one of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Eight-year-old raises money for Weston Hospital nurses

Elsie donating �160 to Weston General Hospital.

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man’s death

Family pay tribute to kind-hearted uncle after man's death. Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Council develops local virus outbreak plan with government cash

NSC director of public health and author of the plan, Matt Lenny. Picture: North Somerset Council and Google Street View

Council develops Covid-19 outbreak management plan with government funding

NSC director of public health and author of the plan, Matt Lenny. Picture: North Somerset Council and Google Street View