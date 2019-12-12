Advanced search

Two outdoor events win awards

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 December 2019

The Whirligig team at the NOEA awards.

The Whirligig team at the NOEA awards.

© 2019 Candid Pictures. For NOEA use only

Two activities have won outdoor accolades at the National Outdoor Events Association awards.

The Weston Beach Race, run by RHL Activities, was named sporting event of the year, and Theatre Orchard's Whirligig won small event of the year.

The awards recognise events that achieve the highest level of excellence or make a major contribution to the professionalism of the industry.

Russ Currie, events service manager at North Somerset Council, said: "These awards highlight the wide variety of events we host in North Somerset each year, ranging from the internationally-renowned Beach Race which attracts thousands of visitors to Weston to Whirligig, one of the super events that takes place at the Italian Gardens."

Fiona Matthews of Theatre Orchard added: "We are a small, passionate team committed to making extraordinary arts accessible to all across North Somerset."

