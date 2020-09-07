Weston Beach Race postponed until 2021

Racers taking part in last year's event. Archant

Weston Beach Race has been postponed until next year due to the pandemic.

Competitors come from all over the country to take part in the race.

Gareth Hockey, director of RHL Activities which runs the popular event, says he is ‘devastated’ the race cannot take place on October 9-11 after months of preparation.

The beach race draws thousands of people to Weston to watch bikers from all over the country tackle the track made out of giant sand dunes.

Gareth Hockey, director of RHL Activities, and North Somerset Council's deputy leader Mike Bell.

RHL Activities has been working closely with North Somerset Council to host the event, with major investment in additional infrastructure and services to comply with Covid guidelines.

Despite all the organisers’ efforts, the authority has made the difficult decision to postpone the event to prevent the spread of the virus.

Don Davies, leader of North Somerset Council, said: “We appreciate that local business will be disappointed to lose such a major event, but we felt we had no choice. The council’s priority is to keep people safe and reduce the spread of infection.

“We fully recognise the importance of the Beach Race and the benefits it brings to our local economy and look forward to hosting the event in Weston again next year.”

Weston Beach Race has been held in Weston for 37 years and is known as the biggest offroad motorsport event in the UK.

The 38th race will now take place on October 1-3, 2021.

Director of RHL Activities Gareth Hockey said: “I am devastated, the work that has gone into the preparation for this Beach Race, both by my team and all our contractors, to have the event postponed now, has completely floored me.

“With the will power and determination of all concerned, from contractors, North Somerset Council and RHL, we have managed to secure the new date in 2021, to be able to announce when having to deliver such bad news.”

Cllr Mike Bell, the authority’s deputy leader, said: “As a previous volunteer with the Beach Race, I am very sorry that this year’s event cannot go ahead. However, in the current situation it is the right decision and I look forward to seeing the event back, better than ever, in the future. I am grateful to RHL for their continued support and understanding this year and over so many years previously.”

Rider entries will be carried over to next year.