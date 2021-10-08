Gallery
PICTURES: Weston Beach Race returns to seafront
- Credit: RHL Activities
Weston Beach Race returned to the seafront last weekend.
The 38th anniversary of the beach race kicked off with the 125cc & 250cc and 65cc junior class, which were won by Samuel Hughes, Alfie Jones and Alfie Geddes-Green these races were followed by the tough Quadzilla Quad and Sidecar race which Jamie Morgan took the overall victory.
The youth 85cc big wheel class was closely contested, but Billy Askew took the overall win for the class, completing a total of 25 laps with his best lap time being the 3:32.97.
In the small wheel 85cc category, British Championship SW85cc title holder Reece Jones finished his season on a high, winning the race in a total of 24 laps and more than a minute clear of the next rider Chester Hyde, Drew stock was your third-place rider.
In the three-hour adult solo class, Todd Kellett won his fourth title race in Weston, finishing a lap ahead of his closest competitors.