News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Gallery

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race returns to seafront

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:22 AM October 8, 2021   
Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race returned to the seafront last weekend.

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

The 38th anniversary of the beach race kicked off with the 125cc & 250cc and 65cc junior class, which were won by Samuel Hughes, Alfie Jones and Alfie Geddes-Green these races were followed by the tough Quadzilla Quad and Sidecar race which Jamie Morgan took the overall victory.

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

The youth 85cc big wheel class was closely contested, but Billy Askew took the overall win for the class, completing a total of 25 laps with his best lap time being the 3:32.97.

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

In the small wheel 85cc category, British Championship SW85cc title holder Reece Jones finished his season on a high, winning the race in a total of 24 laps and more than a minute clear of the next rider Chester Hyde, Drew stock was your third-place rider.

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. RHL Activities - Credit: RHL Activities

In the three-hour adult solo class, Todd Kellett won his fourth title race in Weston, finishing a lap ahead of his closest competitors.

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race.

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston Beach Race. 

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Pete McAleer at Grove Park public toilets.

Park's public toilets to reopen and be relocated 'as soon as possible'

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
David Dickinson in action

David Dickinson to bring TV show to Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Competitors come from all over the country to take part in the race.

Weston Beach

Weston Beach Race returns to Weston this weekend

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Cream rendered and brick single-storey bungalow with drive in front leading to leafy road in Pudding Pie Lane, Langford.

Property of the Week | Sponsored

Beautiful, modernised family bungalow in pretty village

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon