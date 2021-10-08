PICTURES: Weston Beach Race returns to seafront

Gallery

Published: 11:22 AM October 8, 2021

Weston Beach Race returned to the seafront last weekend.

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

The 38th anniversary of the beach race kicked off with the 125cc & 250cc and 65cc junior class, which were won by Samuel Hughes, Alfie Jones and Alfie Geddes-Green these races were followed by the tough Quadzilla Quad and Sidecar race which Jamie Morgan took the overall victory.

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

The youth 85cc big wheel class was closely contested, but Billy Askew took the overall win for the class, completing a total of 25 laps with his best lap time being the 3:32.97.

Weston Beach Race. - Credit: RHL Activities

In the small wheel 85cc category, British Championship SW85cc title holder Reece Jones finished his season on a high, winning the race in a total of 24 laps and more than a minute clear of the next rider Chester Hyde, Drew stock was your third-place rider.

Weston Beach Race. RHL Activities - Credit: RHL Activities

In the three-hour adult solo class, Todd Kellett won his fourth title race in Weston, finishing a lap ahead of his closest competitors.

