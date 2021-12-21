Fair play - Weston is a Fairtrade town!

Pete McAleer, right, from the Weston Fairtrade group, at the Co-op - Credit: Fairtrade Weston

It's official - Weston is a Fairtrade town.

The town has officially been accredited as a Fairtrade community after weeks of hard work and commitment by councillors, businesses and residents.

In March, Weston Town Council voted overwhelmingly to apply for Fairtrade status and the application was officially accepted earlier this week.

Fairtrade status means the town is working towards ensuring that producers of everyday goods, such as tea, coffee, cocoa and sugar receive a fair, guaranteed price for their produce. Additionally, a small premium attached to Fairtrade goods is used to provide services such as education and sanitation in the producers’ villages.

Councillor Pete McAleer, chair of the town Fairtrade group, said: “We are really proud to see Weston becoming a Fairtrade town.

"It just shows what can be achieved when businesses, local people and politicians of all parties work together to make lives better for other people.”

Weston's Fairtrade town certificate - Credit: Fairtrade Weston

Goods bearing the Fairtrade symbol can now be found on sale in at least 22 town shops, cafés and supermarkets, while Weston Town Council uses Fairtrade tea and coffee for all its refreshments.

Farmers around the world face many challenges ranging from unfair trading practices to poverty and climate change and the Fairtrade organisation has paved a way for fairer, ethical trading.

Currently, it works with 1.66 million farmers and workers in poorest nations to enable them to earn a sustainable income and the Fairtrade Premium that they can invest in community, business and environmental projects.

Sarah Brazier, communities campaigns manager at the Fairtrade Foundation, said: “We all have huge power to change things for the better through our shopping choices and business practices.

"With the support of campaigners such as the Fairtrade Weston-super-Mare group, the Fairtrade movement has helped to transform the lives of millions of farmers and workers, their families and communities in the world’s poorest countries.

"Trade is not working for everyone and so we need to keep driving change for more farmers and their families. I hope the group will continue their much-needed work and I wish them many more years of success.”

The Fairtrade Town campaign started in 2001 in Garstang, Lancashire, to promote Fairtrade-certified goods in the town. The Fairtrade network now includes more than 600 Fairtrade Communities in the UK, and 2,000 worldwide.

To find out more, contact Pete McAleer via mcaleerpete@gmail.com or on 01934 412461. You can join the Facebook group at Fairtrade Weston.