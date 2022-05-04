Weston business in the running for nation's best high street shop
- Credit: Outdoors and Active
A Weston business is vying for the title of being the nation's best high street business.
Outdoors and Active, on Meadow Street, has made a shortlist of eight at this year's Small Awards, which celebrates small businesses across the UK.
Owner, Paul Batts was grateful to have received the nod after the independent business struggled through the pandemic.
Mr Batts said: "We are very proud to be one of the final eight in the high street hero category.
"The past two years have been very hard for small businesses and it feels great to be recognised for doing a good job.
"It will also be nice to represent Weston again in a UK award ceremony, just to show you can be recognised in a national award without being from one of the big cities.
"We love what we do in the shop and also in the community."
A panellist of industry experts will adjudicate the award show with a winner expected on May 19.
To visit Outdoors and Active log on to www.outdoorsandactive.co.uk