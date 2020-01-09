Award for woman whose CPR heroics saved customer's life

Kelsey Walters was handed Best Colleague In The Region award Archant

A manager at betting shop chain Coral has been given an award after performing CPR on a customer who stopped breathing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kelsey Walters earned the Best Colleague Award at the company's award night after she saved the life of a customer who collapsed at the shop, in October 2019.

The mother of three had been talking to the gentleman during her shift minutes before he fell to the ground and stopped breathing.

After calling 999, the 25-year-old woman - who had never had first aid training - was instructed through the phone by the emergency services to perform CPR on the customer, as the ambulance was on its way to Coral, in Clevedon Road.

Kelsey, who was left in shock, said she was later told if she had not performed the procedure, the emergency services 'would not have been able to do anything'.

She said: "One minute, he was talking and the next thing he had fallen over.

"I have no idea how to do CPR. I've not had any first aid training. I've done baby CPR, but that's different.

"I was going off what they were saying to do over the phone. They talked me through it, and he started breathing again.

"I wasn't thinking really - you would hope any decent person would do the same thing. It could have been anybody.

"His daughter came to the shop two weeks later and told us he was still in hospital recovering, but they don't know what caused him to collapse.

"They think it might have been cardiac arrest, but they can't figure out why it suddenly happened.

"The paramedic came back a few hours later, and they told me that, if I hadn't done CPR on him, they wouldn't have been able to do anything."

The quick-thinking manager said the experience had shown her the importance of knowing basic CPR, especially when working alone with members of the public.

She added: "I'm going to do first aid training. I think it's a really important lesson learnt from the experience.

"The members of staff have been really supportive, and I've since received calls from area managers and other colleagues."

For information about performing CPR, visit www.bit.ly/2T3Ko1z