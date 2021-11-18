Weston BID November column - Busy times for Weston BID

By Tim Lamb – McDonalds & Weston Town Centre Partnership Director

In this month’s column about Weston BID, I’m pleased to report that we are all very busy preparing for festivities happening in the town this year.

After so much had to cancelled in 2020, we really do have so much going on to celebrate Christmas here in Weston this year.

Whilst we can’t be complacent when it comes to the Coronavirus, the whole BID team are determined to make the Christmas Lights Switch-On on Saturday 27th November a safe and enjoyable celebration at one of the busiest times of year in the retail calendar.

It doesn’t stop there with the Christmas tree and lights in the Italian Gardens; in fact this marks the start of many great things happening from the end of November and throughout December. We have festive markets, late night shopping evenings, a special Eat Weston Festival and a Santa Trail in the Sovereign Centre, so plenty on offer for children too. You’ll find all the details and more publicised on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/westonbid

It would be remiss of me as the franchise owner of McDonald’s in Regent Street not to give a mention of our festive menu coming soon! However, we are lucky to have so many wonderful independent businesses here in Weston that deserve our support, in addition to well-loved national chains.

As well as the excitement building for Christmas, we also have an important aspect of our work as BID going on too. After having a Business Improvement District (BID) in Weston for the last 10 years, many of the businesses within the designated town centre and seafront area will be casting their votes to renew the BID here for another five years.

With a majority ‘yes’ vote, we will be able to continue our marketing and events, safety and security, and business support initiatives. This will have a total value of over £1.2 million towards our aim of making Weston a great place to live, work and visit.

Until our next column in December, stay safe and well and enjoy all that Weston has to offer in the run-up Christmas.