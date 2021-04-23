Weston businesses asked to have their say on renewal of Business Improvement District

Published: 8:55 AM April 23, 2021

Weston’s Business Improvement District (BID) has launched a consultation phase of a renewal campaign by asking businesses to give their views on a third term of the BID from 2022 to 2027.

Since 2012, Weston BID has delivered projects and services that businesses within the designated area of the town centre and seafront identified as priorities and has continued to do so throughout the pandemic, funded by a levy of businesses within the area.

Weston BID will come to the end of its current term on March 31, 2022 and under BID legislation, the BID can be renewed for a further five years from April 2022 to March 2027, subject to a new business plan being published and a ballot being held of businesses within the BID area.

To start the process of consultation, businesses are being asked to complete an online survey to establish views on the Weston BID, its achievements to date and what the priorities are for the future as part of its 'Back the BID Renewal’ campaign to extend the BID for a further five years when it ends in March 2022.

Paul Batts, owner of Outdoors and Active in Weston and chairman of the BID, said: "Despite the incredibly difficult 12 months or so for all of us, there is no doubt that Weston BID has contributed towards improving conditions in Weston town centre over the last nine years.

"The coming months and years ahead are crucial for our business community by continuing to improve the Weston offering for locals and visitors alike.

“The Weston BID has invested over £2million directly into the town centre and introduced a variety of initiatives and projects to enhance Weston’s profile and reputation to boost footfall and strengthen the local economy.

"These range from street wardens that help reduce crime and antisocial behaviour to clean ups of fly-tipped waste and graffiti, a comprehensive marketing and events programme under the Love Weston brand, along with enhanced town access, and assistance with reducing business costs.

“All of this will end in March next year unless we vote for the new BID. I would encourage all businesses to contribute to the consultation process and strongly recommend them to vote ‘yes’ for another five-year BID renewal.”

As a result of the pandemic, the BID team have had to adapt the way they would normally consult and so for now the focus is on doing so virtually, but they will be able to talk to businesses in person as soon as it is possible and safe to do so, whether face to face or over the phone.

Following the consultation exercise, the Weston BID team will develop their proposals further to reflect the views and priorities of those who will vote and pay for the BID.

These project ideas will then be further consulted on before being published in a final business plan which will be delivered to all eligible businesses in the BID area. The BID team is seeking strong support for the new BID in a ballot to be held in December this year.

Steve Townsend, town centre and BID manager, said: “Weston BID ensures town centre businesses are represented and have a genuine voice in issues affecting the area and shaping the future of the town centre.

“We have continued to deliver projects and services throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which has been a challenging time for us all. Furthermore, we have given all businesses a 25 per cent reduction in their bid levy last year and I’m pleased to say that we will be doing the same again this year.

“I would urge businesses to give us their views on the projects we have delivered and what they want to see for the next five years in order that we can really build on our recovery in Weston.

"I understand all businesses are incredibly busy at the moment, but the survey is live until April 30 and will take no more than 10 minutes online to give us your vital feedback so we can plan ahead to meet the needs of our town.”

Full details of Weston BID since 2012 can be found on the website www.westonbid.co.uk and the consultation survey can be found at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WestonBID