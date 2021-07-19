‘Super Support’ Grants available to businesses across area

Published: 9:00 AM July 19, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM July 19, 2021

Weston’s Business Improvement District (BID) has launched a new grant scheme with a total of £10,000 available to support town centre businesses to re-open and recover from the pandemic.

All businesses within the BID area of Weston are eligible to apply for a Super Support grant of up to £500, or a collective of businesses can work together to apply for a larger grant, in line with BID’s vision to make Weston ‘super’ – a great place to live, work and visit.

Paul Batts, owner of Outdoors and Active in Weston and chairman of the BID, said: "We have given all businesses a 25 per cent reduction in their BID levy last year and I’m pleased to say that we will be doing the same again this year.

"To show our support of businesses who have paid their BID levy during 2020/21 and we wanted to offer this new initiative to our business community as we all continue to operate in challenging times.

"I would urge businesses to apply for a grant, whether it’s to make improvements to shopfronts, for promotional material, or for an event; anything that will hopefully, help us to collectively promote Weston and shine a positive light on our town in collaboration with the North Somerset Council’s ‘Super Weston’ vision.

"Furthermore, if anyone is keen to apply and would like to meet to discuss any ideas, the BID team are able to meet and help, so please do get in touch.”

The application form, criteria, and contact details are all available to view online at www.superweston.net/westonbid and the deadline for applications is July 30, although subject to availability of funds, a second tranche of funding may be available after the BID panel meet to consider the applications submitted.

Weston BID will come to the end of its current term on March 31, 2022 and under BID legislation, can be renewed for a further five years from April 2022 to March 2027 subject to a new business plan being published and a ballot being held of businesses within the BID area.

Steve Townsend, town centre and BID manager, added: “Weston BID has been fully committed to supporting our businesses over the last nine years and I’m really looking forward to seeing applications coming forward.

"I want our businesses to shape the future of our town with projects and ideas that will benefit our daytime and night-time economy over the coming months and years ahead.”