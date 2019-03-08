Advanced search

Weston Bike Night raises £10k for Royal British Legion

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 September 2019

The 100,000th bike arriving at Weston Bike Night ridden by Richard Whiston from Nailsea. North Somerset Chairman Cllr David Jolley and his wife Sue Jolley are pictured making the presentation, with Bike Night organiser Lyn Lovell and Bike Night volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Weston motorbike event attended by thousands of people has raised more than £10,000 for the Royal British Legion.

The gathering, which takes place at the Beach Lawns once a week on a Thursday, has been running since 2008.

Bikers were charged a fee of £1 to take part, and, in total, they raised more than £10,200 for the charity, which supports veterans of the British armed forces.

Organiser Lyn Lovell said this year's event started on April 25 and ended on September 12.

She said: "It was pretty amazing, we raised a lot of money for the legion which I'm very pleased about.

"On the last night we had someone from America who was on holiday join us and we'd also had people from Hungary join us during the summer which was amazing.

"We had fantastic sponsors this year and the marshals were brilliant.

"We are now preparing for next year."

Weston Bike Night has raised more than £120,000 since 2008.

