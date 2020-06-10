Advanced search

PICTURES: Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront

PUBLISHED: 11:55 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 10 June 2020

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

A peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration was held in Weston on the weekend.

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger Fry

The demonstration took place outside the Tropicana on Saturday and attendees produced banners and signs which were placed outside the venue and on railings.

No rubbish was left after the demonstration and social distancing was maintained throughout the afternoon.

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Event organiser Caitie Wills-Lower told the Mercury it was a ‘humbling’ day.

She said: “I’d like to emphasise how well the event went and how humbling it was to see so much support in our town, that was something I hadn’t expected.

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

“It was peaceful the entire time, the majority respected social distancing, just staying to look at signs and then moving on.

“And not a single piece of rubbish was left, many came back to collect their signs while anything left was taken away.

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger FryBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger Fry

“We wanted to ensure people didn’t have anything to complain about and although some have still managed to pick holes, as they always will. I think we largely succeeded in that.”

Thousands of people turned out across the world to protest against racial injustices as demonstrations throughout the UK were sparked by the murder of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger FryBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger Fry

In Bristol, protestors tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

In a show of solidarity with the movement, North Somerset Council will display any banners or placards from North Somerset events in the Bay Café windows. Some banners will also be displayed in the Stable Café.

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger FryBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger Fry

Council leader Don Davies said: “We are proud to join our own local communities in standing in solidarity with all the people across the world affected by the killing of George Floyd in America.

“Our area is diverse, compassionate and caring. We shall make sure we build on these strengths as we work to recover from the impacts of Covid-19 and we all continue to work passionately to tackle inequalities wherever they exist.

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger FryBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger Fry

“We know people are hurt and angry and we support the Black Lives Matter peaceful protest movement.”

Caitie added: “The world is overwhelming in so many ways right now. I feel like I’ve been saying this for months, 2020 really is the year that just keeps on giving.

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

“But just because it has made us feel uncomfortable and drained, does not mean that we should cancel it. It means we must remember these events, long after whatever else this year has to throw at us.

“We all need to work to educate ourselves and remain actively involved, even when the trend is over, and the hype has died down. No great change has ever come without a fight.”

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

A Facebook group has been set up to continue the movement.

For more information, click here.

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger FryBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger Fry

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page HaymanBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger FryBlack Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Roger Fry

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry WoodsfordBlack Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront. Picture: Henry Woodsford

