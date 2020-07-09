Weston takes the knee in peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration

People took the knee in Weston town centre. Picture: Farhath Siddiqui Archant

People took the knee in a peaceful demonstration in Weston town centre on Sunday as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Taking the knee is one of the symbols of solidarity against racism.

Members of the Black Lives Matter Weston group took the knee in the Italian Gardens and group members ensured the event was a socially distanced, peaceful demonstration.

The group was formed in June following a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on the seafront.

Group members wore face masks and maintained a safe distance at all times.

The group began kneeling at 6.15pm for eight minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd, who was killed in the United States in May after a police officer knelt on his neck for that amount of time.

To join the movement, search Black Lives Matter Weston-super-Mare on Facebook.

