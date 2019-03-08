Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:20 28 October 2019

Firework rockets flying into the air and bursting into gold orange and purple breaks lighting up the night sky. Celebration display background. 3D illustration

On and around November 5 people all over the country will be building bonfires and holding spectacular firework displays to mark the night in history, in 1605, when Guy Fawkes and his team tried to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

Here are some of the displays coming up in the local area:

Weston Cricket Club in Devonshire Road will be holding its annual bonfire and spectacular firework display on Saturday November 2. This family friendly event will include a small fun fair, food and refreshments. The fire will be lit at 7pm with fireworks from 7.30pm. www.westoncricketclub.co.uk

The Grand Pier will be hosting Fireworks at Sea in support of Weston Hospicecare on Saturday, November 9, marking the charity's 30th anniversary with a bang. Doors will open at 6.30pm with the display beginning around 8pm, subject to tide and weather conditions. www.grandpier.co.uk

Other displays include Kewstoke Village Hall Scouts on November 1 -; Puxton Park and Locking Primary School on November 2; The Railway Inn and Weston Rugby Club on November 3; Haywood Village School - November 4; Hornets Rugby Club - November 5; Hans Price Academy on November 7 and Yatton Rugby Club on November 9. n

