Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Disabled Weston pensioner unable to use bathroom due to crumbling ceiling

PUBLISHED: 16:55 28 June 2019

The damage to Helen Keep's property has spread across to other rooms. Picture: Helen Keep

The damage to Helen Keep's property has spread across to other rooms. Picture: Helen Keep

Archant

A disabled Weston pensioner has been unable to use her bathroom and bedroom for almost two weeks due to a crumbling ceiling.

Helen Keep, aged 81, uses a stairlift to access the rooms but the damage means she is not able to use them due to safety concerns.

Alliance Homes, which owns the property in Coleridge Road, has recommended items from the attic space be removed as a precaution due to recent bad weather.

Staff told Helen the rooms are unsafe and she has had to use her daughter's property to take washes.

She said: "I first noticed something wasn't quite right when I felt a draft coming in from the ceiling, so I called Alliance Homes about it as with the bad weather I was concerned.

"By the time a staff member came, the cracks had spread all across the ceiling, onto the landing and into my bathroom.

"Luckily I have a downstairs toilet and I have been using my daughter's house to shower.

"An Alliance Homes surveyor came and told me nothing will be done until July 29 because they are on holiday, which made me so upset and angry.

"I have spent evenings crying because this has caused me so much distress. It has not been good enough.

"I am worried and scared, last year I spent the majority of it in and out of hospital and I thought this year would be better but this has significantly affected me."

Jasmine Forsdyke, acting head of home repairs service at Alliance Homes, said: "We were made aware of Ms Keep's concerns about her ceiling and our repairs operative carried out an initial assessment the following day, where no structural damage was found.

"Since then a technical manager has visited her home and carried out a full survey, and has recommended items be removed from the attic space as a precaution.

"A temporary repair has been carried out and a follow up appointment for additional work, including redecorating the room, has been made."

An Alliance Homes spokesman said: "We are responsible for maintaining the structure and outside of tenants' homes to a good standard. You can report your repairs by visiting our website, emailing us at hotline@alliancehomes.org.uk, or calling us on 03000 120120."

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Priory Community School leavers enjoy prom evening

Priory Community School prom. Picture: Jeremy Long

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Priory Community School leavers enjoy prom evening

Priory Community School prom. Picture: Jeremy Long

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boris Johnson visits Somerset to boost Conservative leadership campaign

Boris Johnson with James Heappey MP, Neville Coles, staff and pupils at King Alfred School in Highbridge. Picture: Weston Mercury

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Congresbury Cricket’s 175th anniversary is such a huge celebration says Wilkins

Kath Wilkins in the fron row represting England U13s in 1988

Trego ‘very disappointed’ by Weston’s defeat at home to Shapwick & Polden

Shabil Ahmed diving for his crease during their Weston's match against Shapwick & Polden. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cheddar Tennis Club to hold open day on July 7

Cheddar Tennis Club are having an Open Day on Sunday 7th July
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists