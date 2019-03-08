Disabled Weston pensioner unable to use bathroom due to crumbling ceiling

A disabled Weston pensioner has been unable to use her bathroom and bedroom for almost two weeks due to a crumbling ceiling.

Helen Keep, aged 81, uses a stairlift to access the rooms but the damage means she is not able to use them due to safety concerns.

Alliance Homes, which owns the property in Coleridge Road, has recommended items from the attic space be removed as a precaution due to recent bad weather.

Staff told Helen the rooms are unsafe and she has had to use her daughter's property to take washes.

She said: "I first noticed something wasn't quite right when I felt a draft coming in from the ceiling, so I called Alliance Homes about it as with the bad weather I was concerned.

"By the time a staff member came, the cracks had spread all across the ceiling, onto the landing and into my bathroom.

"Luckily I have a downstairs toilet and I have been using my daughter's house to shower.

"An Alliance Homes surveyor came and told me nothing will be done until July 29 because they are on holiday, which made me so upset and angry.

"I have spent evenings crying because this has caused me so much distress. It has not been good enough.

"I am worried and scared, last year I spent the majority of it in and out of hospital and I thought this year would be better but this has significantly affected me."

Jasmine Forsdyke, acting head of home repairs service at Alliance Homes, said: "We were made aware of Ms Keep's concerns about her ceiling and our repairs operative carried out an initial assessment the following day, where no structural damage was found.

"Since then a technical manager has visited her home and carried out a full survey, and has recommended items be removed from the attic space as a precaution.

"A temporary repair has been carried out and a follow up appointment for additional work, including redecorating the room, has been made."

