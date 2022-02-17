Opening date for Weston bowling alley pushed back

Weston residents may have to wait a little longer before they can go bowling in the town. - Credit: Archant

The owners of a soon-to-be-opened bowling alley in Weston have announced when they expect to be open for business.

Allstars Sports Bowl, in Dolphin Square, confirmed last year its long-awaited alley will include a bar and restaurant, alongside 12 lanes for bowling.

It will also be decked out with party rooms, VIP alleys, Interactive Darts, and a karaoke room.

The bowling alley will be located in the end unit. - Credit: Pete Barrington

The venue's owners have been bowled over by the amount of support the venture has attracted - but took to Facebook to let residents know how things were progressing.

They wrote: "Although the building work is coming along nicely, we have regrettably found the progress has been delayed by various matters we had no control over.

"We are as excited as you all are to get open and to show you what Allstars Sports Bowl has to offer but you will just have to wait a bit longer."

Dolphin Square's previous bowling alley was demolished in 2013 and residents have pushed for one to return to the area ever since.

Operator Pete Wallington confirmed last year that the opening was scheduled for Spring 2022 after delays due to the pandemic - though this has now changed.

The Facebook post added: "With everything crossed, we are hoping to open the doors in April, so keep an eye on this page as when we get closer we will be posting the website details and updates on the progress.

"Once again, we are completely ‘bowled’ over that so many people are looking forward to visiting and are so supportive of our venture and we look forward to welcoming you all soon."

Allstars director, Pete Wallington will oversee the business. - Credit: Vicky Angear

Allstars Sports Bowl will be located in the biggest end unit of the Dolphin Square complex, with work beginning last year to knock through two units to create space for the venue.

Previously, Mr Wallington has described the venue as a "twenty first century alley" fitted with "the most advanced technology to bring the best, most exciting, immersive experience."

For more information on the delays visit the Sports Bowl Facebook page www.facebook.com/allstarssportsbowlwsm