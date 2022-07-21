9-year-old boy cycles 'tough' 70 mile course across North Somerset for charity

A nine-year-old boy from Weston has completed a 69-mile cycle across North Somerset to help raise money for charity.

Riley Charlton is helping to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, with his total already reaching more than £1,200.

The journey took him across sites such as Cheddar Gorge, Chew Valley, the Somerset Levels and up to Bristol.

Riley is a pupil at Locking Parklands and also play's for Hornets RFC and Banwell FC in their under 9s team.

Riley Charlton, 9, on his charity cycle. - Credit: Supplied

But he and his dad Greg decided, after no preparation or planning, to hang up his football boots for the weekend and cycle valiantly through the North Somerset countryside for the amazing cause.

Riley was determined to compete in the Great Weston Bike Ride, but didn't meet the minimum age of 14. Unfazed, he set on to raise money for people in need and complete the course himself.

The Great Weston Ride is a challenging 57-mile recreational bike ride from Bristol to Weston, through the Mendips and Somerset Levels, and took place at the same time as their own cycle.

Riley Charlton cycled almost 70 miles across North Somerset for charity. - Credit: Supplied

On Sunday (July 17), Riley and Greg set off at 6.30am and cycled just shy of 70 miles in the blistering sun. In total, the ride took around six hours to complete.

They beat the odds and cycled through Cheddar Gorge - reserved for the most experienced riders due to the elevation and tough terrain - under the scorching 30C heat.

Greg Charlton said: "I'm beyond proud of Riley this weekend - he didn’t complain once and he didn’t bottle one hill.

"We did the hard route accidently, but the respect, encouragement and compliments from all the other riders was amazing. He was the only child in the race.

"After just one day, he raised almost £800 for the prostate cancer charity - it's just brilliant. Thank you to everyone who has supported him.

"The kid is fearless and hits everything with 100 per cent effort and determination.

"I’ve got no doubt he’ll achieve something special. Take a bow Riley Bear."

Riley has set up his own JustGiving page to help fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK. To donate, visit the website www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rileybear.