News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston footballer raises hundreds for team tour

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM June 16, 2021   
Ashley Hern

Ashley running 10km while dribbling a ball to raise money for his football club. - Credit: Nanette Clarke

A nine-year-old from Weston has raised hundreds of pounds for his football club by running 10km. 

Ashley Hern ran 14 laps of Baytree Recreation Ground, in Baytree Road, while dribbling a ball. 

Ashley Hern

Ashley raising money for his football team by running laps while dribbling a ball. - Credit: Nanette Clarke

Ashley completed the run in just over an hour and raised £620 for Weston Crusaders. 

The keen footballer has been a member of the club for four years and the money will go towards the under-9s team which he is part of. 

Ashley Hern

Ashley's team cheering him on. - Credit: Nanette Clarke

Weston Crusaders under-9s are currently raising money for a football tour, and Ashley’s money will be put towards the trip.  

Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fish and chips remain a firm pub favourite in Somerset.

Where is the best fish and chips shop in Weston-super-Mare?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Northam Park Holiday Camp on Church Road in Brean

Somerset holiday park owners urge tourists to use common sense

Daniel Mumby

person
Milton Road Cemetery, Weston-s-Mare

Woman dies at Weston cemetery

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Partial solar eclipse

When to watch partial solar eclipse in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus