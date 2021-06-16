Weston footballer raises hundreds for team tour
Published: 10:00 AM June 16, 2021
A nine-year-old from Weston has raised hundreds of pounds for his football club by running 10km.
Ashley Hern ran 14 laps of Baytree Recreation Ground, in Baytree Road, while dribbling a ball.
Ashley completed the run in just over an hour and raised £620 for Weston Crusaders.
The keen footballer has been a member of the club for four years and the money will go towards the under-9s team which he is part of.
Weston Crusaders under-9s are currently raising money for a football tour, and Ashley’s money will be put towards the trip.
