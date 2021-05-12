Weston boy 'overwhelmed' at heart-warming response to car washing business
- Credit: Antony Williams
A 13-year-old Weston boy who started washing cars to save money has been inundated with gifts for his efforts including a PlayStation 4 and a £100 tip.
AJ Williams, who attends Hans Price Academy, started washing his neighbours' cars to save up for a PlayStation. AJ asked people to donate what they feel the work is worth, and cars with blue badges receive a free wash.
Moved by his hard work, people began stopping AJ in the street to give him money, and a generous donor also presented him with a PlayStation.
AJ and his dad are 'overwhelmed at the response from the community, and AJ is planning to use the money he has raised so far to donate a hamper of food to the Foodbank.
His dad Antony Williams said: “I’m over-the-moon proud of him. People started pulling up on the street while he was washing cars and giving him money.
"Someone came to the house with an envelope and £100 and another lady donated a PlayStation.
“Thank you to everyone in Weston. I didn’t know how many nice people there were. So many people have been amazing.”
More: Channel 5 Rich House, Poor House family touched by 'overwhelming' response.
Most Read
- 1 Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab
- 2 Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village
- 3 Tropicana announces trio of lockdown-busting summer club nights
- 4 Primary school welcomes new principal
- 5 Travellers set up camp on Weston seafront
- 6 May 17: What are the Covid travel rules?
- 7 Doctors urge patients not to suffer in silence when it comes to their mental health
- 8 May 17: Bristol Airport 'disappointed' with green list
- 9 Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand
- 10 Contractors chosen to design Banwell bypass
AJ and his family appeared on Channel 5's Rich House, Poor House show in 2017.
To book AJ’s Car Washing, message his dad Antony Paul Williams on Facebook.