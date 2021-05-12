News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston boy 'overwhelmed' at heart-warming response to car washing business

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM May 12, 2021   
AJ Williams with Weston Mayor James Clayton

Weston Mayor, Cllr James Clayton, visiting AJ Williams to support his new car washing business. - Credit: Antony Williams

A 13-year-old Weston boy who started washing cars to save money has been inundated with gifts for his efforts including a PlayStation 4 and a £100 tip. 

AJ Williams, who attends Hans Price Academy, started washing his neighbours' cars to save up for a PlayStation. AJ asked people to donate what they feel the work is worth, and cars with blue badges receive a free wash. 

Moved by his hard work, people began stopping AJ in the street to give him money, and a generous donor also presented him with a PlayStation. 

AJ Williams with his new PlayStation 4.

AJ with his new PlayStation 4. - Credit: Antony Williams

AJ and his dad are 'overwhelmed at the response from the community, and AJ is planning to use the money he has raised so far to donate a hamper of food to the Foodbank. 

His dad Antony Williams said: “I’m over-the-moon proud of him. People started pulling up on the street while he was washing cars and giving him money.

"Someone came to the house with an envelope and £100 and another lady donated a PlayStation. 

“Thank you to everyone in Weston. I didn’t know how many nice people there were. So many people have been amazing.” 

AJ and his family appeared on Channel 5's Rich House, Poor House show in 2017.

To book AJ’s Car Washing, message his dad Antony Paul Williams on Facebook. 

Weston-super-Mare News

