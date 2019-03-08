Campaign to help victims of Syrian conflict returns to Weston

Members of the Weston branch of The Cake Campaign. Picture: Thahera Jalil Archant

A campaign to help victims of the Syrian conflict has returned to Weston for the first time in six years.

Volunteers are taking part in The Cake Campaign, an indulging concept of selling cakes to save lives, which has trended on social media using the hashtag #Cakes4Syria.

The campaign aims to deliver chocolate fudge cakes to people's doors during Ramadan, a month when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

At a cost of £10 per cake, all proceeds go to Islamic Relief's Syria Appeal.

As of last year, the campaign has sold more than 125,000 cakes and raised more than £1.25million for the poverty-stricken country.

People can either volunteer or order a cake through the campaign's website, www.thecake campaign.org

The final days for deliveries are Sunday and June 2.