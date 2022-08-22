News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
VIDEO: Firefighters tackle fish 'n' chip shop fire in Weston

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 10:20 AM August 22, 2022
Updated: 10:45 AM August 22, 2022
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a fish 'n' chip shop today in Weston.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a fish 'n' chip shop today in Weston. - Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze which is believed to have broken out at a fish 'n' chip shop in Weston.

Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed crews from Weston, Clevedon and Winscombe were called to Bransby Way earlier this morning (August 22).

A spokesperson for the service told the Mercury: "Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at 09:16am this morning.

"Crews from Weston, Clevedon and Winscombe are currently on the scene affecting a building used as a shop and residential flats on Bransby Way, Weston-super-Mare."

Avon Fire and Rescue

Fire crews arrived at the secne around 09.15am. - Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue

The fire service confirmed it had extinguished the fire at the Sea Salt fish 'n' chip shop at around 10.30am.

"Crews extinguished the blaze using two high-pressure hose reels and one 45mm covering jet, breathing apparatus, gas monitors and thermal imaging cameras were also in use.

"All persons have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

"The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental."

Fire damage

Damage caused by the fire. - Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue

