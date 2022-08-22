VIDEO: Firefighters tackle fish 'n' chip shop fire in Weston
- Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue
Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze which is believed to have broken out at a fish 'n' chip shop in Weston.
Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed crews from Weston, Clevedon and Winscombe were called to Bransby Way earlier this morning (August 22).
A spokesperson for the service told the Mercury: "Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at 09:16am this morning.
"Crews from Weston, Clevedon and Winscombe are currently on the scene affecting a building used as a shop and residential flats on Bransby Way, Weston-super-Mare."
The fire service confirmed it had extinguished the fire at the Sea Salt fish 'n' chip shop at around 10.30am.
"Crews extinguished the blaze using two high-pressure hose reels and one 45mm covering jet, breathing apparatus, gas monitors and thermal imaging cameras were also in use.
"All persons have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported.
Most Read
- 1 VIDEO: Firefighters tackle fish 'n' chip shop fire in Weston
- 2 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
- 3 A-level results 2022: Churchill Academy celebrate 'enormous' achievement
- 4 Move straight into this three-bedroom detached house
- 5 Man attacked with axe in Weston
- 6 Lib Dem councillors demand First Bus bosses 'reverse cuts now'
- 7 Immaculate four-bedroom townhouse with sea view
- 8 Bristol Airport braced for busiest two-day period
- 9 'Tragedy' as hundreds of fish die in Weston pond
- 10 Council and First Bus agree to save X5 service
"The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental."