Weston Brass band celebrates promotion to national stage

A popular brass band in Weston has said it's 'delighted' to share a milestone achievement after being promoted to the national tables.

Weston Brass was formed in 1963 but had been searching for a new home after its regular meeting space at Methodist Church hall in Upper Church Road was closed.

The group has now been promoted from second to first division on the national brass band grading tables.

A spokesperson for the band said: "It's been a long time coming, but the great news for Weston Brass is that we can now celebrate our milestone achievement.

"This has come after our performance in a contest held this year at Cheltenham.

"Due to illness, our permanent conductor Ian Dickenson was unable to go to the contest despite doing weeks of preparation on the test piece. Though fortunately our previous conductor Lewis Wilkinson came to the rescue.

"The band is now looking forward to focusing on its busy summer programme of events and concerts."