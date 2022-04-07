News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston Brass band celebrates promotion to national stage

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 6:00 AM April 7, 2022
Weston Brass

Weston Brass pictured in the Italian Gardens in 2018. - Credit: Archant

A popular brass band in Weston has said it's 'delighted' to share a milestone achievement after being promoted to the national tables.

Weston Brass was formed in 1963 but had been searching for a new home after its regular meeting space at Methodist Church hall in Upper Church Road was closed. 

The group has now been promoted from second to first division on the national brass band grading tables.

A spokesperson for the band said: "It's been a long time coming, but the great news for Weston Brass is that we can now celebrate our milestone achievement. 

"This has come after our performance in a contest held this year at Cheltenham.

"Due to illness, our permanent conductor Ian Dickenson was unable to go to the contest despite doing weeks of preparation on the test piece. Though fortunately our previous conductor Lewis Wilkinson came to the rescue.

"The band is now looking forward to focusing on its busy summer programme of events and concerts."

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

The miles of golden sand are glorious in the summer.

Weston voted second-worst seaside town in the country

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's yatton

Planning

Sainsbury's submits Yatton store planning application

Carrington Walker

person
More than 40,000 people have travelled on the airport flyer. Picture: Jon Rowley

Bristol Airport

Weston Flyer service to return

Carrington Walker

person
Weston Grand Pier.

All the biggest events coming up this year in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon