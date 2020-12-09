News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Brass performs in public for first time in nine months due to pandemic

Published: 4:00 PM December 9, 2020   
Weston Brass musicians have 'at long last’ performed in public, socially distanced, after months of being unable to entertain in person due to the pandemic.  

Following strict government Covid-19 protocols, small groups of musicians have been entertaining shoppers at Cadbury Garden Centre and the Italian Gardens by playing festive Christmas carols. 

A spokesman said: “To enable the band to get out playing again, in a safe environment for players and public, has been a big challenge for the band, but it is just wonderful to be out playing together again.” 

Weston Brass released its Christmas CD at the end of last month, which was recorded just before the first national lockdown in January of this year. 

The band hopes the 17 tracks will be a way for people to relive past concerts and to support Weston Brass as members are unable to bring their Christmas concert to the Winter Gardens this year. 

Weston Brass also aims to produce a short video, recorded at members’ homes, called What’s Christmas Without A Brass Band ‘very shortly’.  

