Brownies celebrate 100th anniversary of pack

3rd Weston brownies celebrating 100th birthday with party for brownies and leaders. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Brownies and leaders of all ages celebrated a century of their pack with a party and church service in Weston-super-Mare.

Third Weston Brownies, which meets in Milton Methodist Church, invited past and present brownies, leaders and helpers to celebrate the 100th birthday of the group on Sunday.

Brown owl Lindsey McKirgan put on an exhibition with memorabilia from decades of activities and trips the members have enjoyed.

A thanksgiving service was also held at Milton Methodist Church and visitors enjoyed a party tea.

Lindsey said: "It was just fantastic. Everybody who came had a wonderful time.

"A lot of former members came for a trip down memory lane."

The pack has 36 members.

Brownies enjoy games, learn new skills, earn badges and go on trips together.

The group is looking for more leaders.

Anyone interested in joining can email Lindsey at mckirgan@gmail.com

