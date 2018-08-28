Outstanding Weston buildings recognised at Civic Sociey Awards

Award recipients left to right: John Crockford-Hawley, David Plaister, Stephen McCarthy, Brian Wilkinson, Natalie Curry, Lynda Neale, Steve Warren, Robert Cross, Norman Sharples. Picture: PETER BARRINGTON Archant

Outstanding building projects were recognised at an award ceremony at Weston Museum last week.

The Civic Society Awards saw nine people awarded for their positive contributions to the town.

Among those recognised were Susan Goss for the restoration of 8 Gerard Road and Brian Wilkinson and Friends of Prince Consort Gardens for remodelling the old boating pool to create a wildlife pond.

John Crockford-Hawley received an award for Weston Town Council’s rebuild, repair and refashioning of Weston Museum, while the University Centre Weston was acknowledged for the new building and restoration of the 1920s pavilion at the Winter Gardens.

Tina and Craig Kennedy were commended for the restoration of Uphill Manor.

David Plaister, Stephen McCarthy, Norman Sharples, Robert Cross and Skylight Properties were also commended.

The awards recognise historic buildings which have been restored, or new buildings which are built using good-quality materials.