Weston's Bus Hub opens after delays

Weston town centre's long-awaited, £6.8million bus hub has opened after a series of delays.

Originally slated for a January 30 opening, safety concerns for the multi-million-pound hub were raised by the bus operator, First Bus, and after independent safety audits, the scheme was opened on February 6.

A North Somerset Council spokesperson said: “North Somerset Council and First Bus have worked together to agree some additional measures which will enable the hub to operate safely for all users.

“A number of practical low-cost measures have now been put in place including additional road markings and signage.

“Independent safety checks have been carried out at the bus interchange and all parties are now satisfied that the hub can open."

North Somerset Council's leader, and executive for public transport, Don Davies told the Mercury it was 'important' for the opening to be delayed as "Public safety is paramount".

Construction for these works has taken nine months to complete, with businesses claiming the site has driven customers away.

Regent Street will now be a pedestrian zone with the bus hub while Walliscote Road will only be used by buses, taxis and delivery vehicles.

The council hopes the wholesale changes to the town centre will improve 'economic activity' by reducing traffic in the area while making it more accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

Building works in the town centre have obstructed some businesses' entrances. - Credit: Andy Bidmead

Other changes touted for the scheme include widening pavements to and from the seafront and removing the double mini roundabout near the Town Hall.

Elsewhere, First Bus has announced major changes to its services across both Weston and the district of North Somerset.

The shakeup will see Weston services 2, 4 and 6 will move to a bus every two hours while the 3 service: Worle - Searle Cresent will reduce to every 20 minutes, Monday to Friday, and every 30 minutes on Saturdays.

The X3 route linking Portishead with Bristol has been axed while changes to the X5 circuit has left Portishead marina without a bus route.







