Weston business to hold International Women's Day event



Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 12:00 PM March 3, 2021    Updated: 2:27 PM March 3, 2021
Jemma Coles, of The Stable Weston

Jemma Coles, of The Stable Weston - Credit: Jemma Coles

A Weston business is planning to celebrate International Women’s Day with a virtual networking meeting aimed at female entrepreneurs throughout North Somerset. 

The online event is organised by Jemma Coles, of The Stable, in Wadham Street. It includes sessions in breakout rooms on a range of topics, supported by guest speakers, who are experts in their field. 

Jemma, said: “International Women’s Day provides an important moment to showcase commitment to women's equality, launch new initiatives and action, celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness, highlight gender parity gains and more. 

“Collectively every person and all groups can make a difference within their sphere of influence by taking concrete action to help build a more gender equal world. 

“From small powerful grassroots gatherings to large-scale conference and events - International Women's Day is celebrated everywhere.” 

The event takes place on March 8, from 7–8pm. To book a ticket go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/international-womens-day-business-networking-event-hosted-by-the-stable-tickets-141712210035 



