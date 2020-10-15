Advanced search

Weston business is raising funds for cash-stricken coffee communities

PUBLISHED: 14:04 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 15 October 2020

Dr Fox in Weston is joining thousands of outlets running Coffee Week to rais funde for Project Waterfell

A Weston business is joining thousands of outlets supporting the coffee industry and raising funds for Project Waterfall by taking part in UK Coffee Week from October 19 to 25.

UK Coffee Week has raised more than £750,000 and helped 30,000 lives through Project Waterfall.

The charity is working towards ending the water crisis in coffee-growing communities across the world; by bringing clean water, education and sanitation to many regions.

Owner of Dr Fox’s Tearoom, of Knightstone Causeway, Alyson Medley, is keen to get involved in fundraising, after benefitting from financial assistance herself during lockdown.

She said: “We are supporting UK Coffee Week because we benefitted from the ‘In It Together’ fund during lockdown.

“The grant we received helped us to improve our outside space and implement social distancing. We’re grateful for the opportunity to give back in a small way.“

People can support UK Coffee Week by visiting local coffee shops and restaurants in person or online.

