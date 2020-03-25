Gallery

Weston production company settles at new location in ‘difficult times’

From T-shirts to tour vans, TourLife has got it covered. Mike Edwards, Connor Baker, Harry Parslow and Tom Heal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston business is adapting to ‘difficult times’ amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From T-shirts to tour vans, TourLife has got it covered. Harry Parslow, Mike Edwards, Connor Baker and Tom Heal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON From T-shirts to tour vans, TourLife has got it covered. Harry Parslow, Mike Edwards, Connor Baker and Tom Heal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

TourLife moved into its new premises at Weston Business Gateway Park last month.

The art merchandise production company was founded by former Priory Community School student, Harry Parslow, and employs seven full-time staff, three of which are former Weston College students.

The 2,000sq.ft complex has the capacity to print thousands of T-shirts, caps, bags and accessories every day.

TourLife works with a rang of clients including the Grand Pier, the BBC and music industry professionals.

From T-shirts to tour vans, TourLife has got it covered. Picture: MARK ATHERTON From T-shirts to tour vans, TourLife has got it covered. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

It also offers tour buses to musicians during their tours across the UK, but with no live music events taking place anywhere for the foreseeable future, the company has had to come up with different ways to continue working.

Harry said: “We have been fortunate enough to be able to work on a number of projects remotely.

“Obviously as an independent business the coronavirus situation has hit us hard and we have lost a number of clients.

“Before the lockdown we managed to pick up a contract to live stream pre-recorded church services in London for over the Easter period, so people can still watch their church services from their own homes.”

From T-shirts to tour vans, TourLife has got it covered. Harry Parslow, Mike Edwards, Connor Baker and Tom Heal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON From T-shirts to tour vans, TourLife has got it covered. Harry Parslow, Mike Edwards, Connor Baker and Tom Heal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus in North Somerset.

Harry offered his unused touring vehicle to NHS staff working at Weston Hospital for free, but this service cannot be used after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement for people to stay indoors.

TourLife has also organised a virtual FIFA video game tournament to raise money for freelance workers in the music industry who are losing out on income.

Stars including BBC Radio One DJs Chris Stark and Danny Howard have signed up to the tournament, which will be streamed online.

From T-shirts to tour vans, TourLife has got it covered. Mike Edwards, Connor Baker, Harry Parslow and Tom Heal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON From T-shirts to tour vans, TourLife has got it covered. Mike Edwards, Connor Baker, Harry Parslow and Tom Heal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Harry added: “I was in the office and we were getting cancellation after cancellation, so I wanted to come up with something positive for people that need it, as freelancers simply won’t be getting paid and a lot of people in the music industry work freelance.

“I want to try and bring the music industry together in what is a truly weird time.

“I am very proud of all our staff and our production facility.”