Solar powered gig on the seafront to take place on Bank Holiday

Musicians Marvin Muoneke (left) and Alex Lipinski (right) at the putting green. Picture: Culture Weston Archant

Music-lovers are in for a treat this Bank Holiday, as a putting green by Weston’s seafront will be transformed into a unique outdoor music event.

Culture Weston's green champion Paula Birtwistle (back) and Loves owner Anna Southwell with musicians Marvin Muoneke (left) and Alex Lipinski (right). Picture: Culture Weston Culture Weston's green champion Paula Birtwistle (back) and Loves owner Anna Southwell with musicians Marvin Muoneke (left) and Alex Lipinski (right). Picture: Culture Weston

Culture Weston will team up with Loves Café, to bring a line-up of live acoustic music and Loves’ favourites to a solar-powered stage.

Headliners The Magic Numbers will be joined by Ben Ottewell from band Gomez, and Weston-based musicians Alex Lipinski and Marvin Muoneké, who featured on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

Loves Live On The Lawn will take place on August 30 at the Putting Green, in Royal Sands, from 4.30pm to 10pm.

Following coronavirus government guidelines, the event will be socially distanced to ensure audience safety and ticket numbers limited to match the small capacity of the event.

Tickets for safe groups of four and six people will be available, with each group allocated its own designated pod area, marked out on the lawn and people advised to take along a picnic blanket to sit on.

Single tickets are available at £30 each, which includes deckchair seating.

Anna Southwell, owner of Loves, said: “As a long-established, independent venue dedicated to promoting original music, we are thrilled to be presenting Loves Live On The Lawn, a not-for-profit event, in partnership with Culture Weston.

“Not only is this our first-ever outdoor event, but we believe the first solar-powered gig for the town.

“Embodying the ethos of Loves, with its hand-picked acts, green set-up and local suppliers, the event is a chance for people to support the music industry, local businesses and breweries, as well as have a unique experience. We can’t wait to bring the magic outdoors for a socially-distanced taste of the old normal.”

The environmentally-friendly and plastic-free event will also have a Loves bar with contactless card payment, offering woodfired pizzas, drinks in recyclable cans and glass bottles.

While no food or alcoholic drinks can be taken onto the premises, people are welcome to take a reusable bottle of water, which can be re-filled on site.

Tickets, priced £28-30, are available online at ticketsource.co.uk/culture-weston

Fiona Matthews, creative director at Culture Weston, added: “We have created several collaborative events in the cafe’s unique surroundings, and are counting down the days until our first joint al fresco gig that lines up local gems alongside internationally-loved musicians.”