Alex Lipinski Trio to perform at Loves Lock-in gig

Published: 6:00 PM March 24, 2021

A Weston café is hosting the first of its live stream gigs this Saturday.

Well-known singer-songwriter Alex Lipinski and his band members Adam Lipinski and Graham Will are performing at Loves Café at 8pm.

Alex will play songs from his latest album, and other self-penned originals, on the night.

The gig is the first in a series of Loves Lock-in live-streams which the venue is running to enable music fans to enjoy watching their favourite bands during the pandemic.

Loves Café has been given the funding from Arts Council England, which owner Anna Southwell is using to live-stream gigs.

Loves Lock-in Live with the Alex Lipinski Trip is free to watch and available through the cafe's Facebook page or YouTube channel.