Camera club’s summer exhibition moves online

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 August 2020

A1 Camera Club's summer exhibition runs until August 31. Picture: A1 Camera Club

A1 Camera Club's summer exhibition runs until August 31. Picture: A1 Camera Club

A Weston camera club’s online exhibition will run throughout the month.

A1 Camera Club’s summer exhibition has moved online due to coronavirus.

More than 70 images will be on display which showcase the abilities of the club’s members, whose ages range from teenagers to retired pensioners.

The exhibition replaces its usual free display of prints at Weston Museum.

There will be an introduction by the town’s mayor, Mark Canniford, and comments by Weston Counties Photographic Federation judge, Ralph Snook, who will pick the best images in his opinion for the best in show trophy.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite image for the people’s choice trophy.

The exhibition runs until August 31 on the club’s website at www.a1cameraclubweston.org/exhibition-2020

