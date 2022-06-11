14-year-old cancer survivor sails for five days to help regain confidence

14-year-old Aiden Hunt pictured onboard during his five day sail from the Isle of Wight. - Credit: Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

A 14-year-old cancer survivor from Weston has said he's feeling '100 per cent better' after completing a five-day sail from the Isle of Wight last week.

Aiden Hunt enjoyed the trip (28 May - 4 June), organised by the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, after successfully fighting off a persistent brain tumour.

He was first diagnosed with the tumour at age eight and had to undergo a 15-hour operation to remove it. However just one year later, it came back so he flew to Florida to receive proton beam therapy - a radiotherapy treatment that uses a beam of high energy protons to treat cancer.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a charity which works with young cancer sufferers from the ages of eight to 24 to help regain confidence and 'believe in a brighter future'.

It offers fun outdoor activities and annual sailing trips to young people at the start of their recovery as many people find simply returning to a normal life after cancer simply isn't possible.

Aiden first sailed with the charity in 2018 but missed out on its support due to the pandemic. Once young people receive support from the trust, they can return for further trips or as a volunteer to help other young people in similar situations.

Aiden, now in recovery, said: "My right arm and leg don’t work as well as my left side now, but it hasn’t stopped me from pushing myself out of my comfort zone and sailing.

"I feel excited and happy to be back it’s kind of a relief because everyone here has been through a similar experience to me, so it makes you feel more accepted. It’s amazing to be back.

"It’s so beneficial because you get to understand other people’s journeys and they get to understand yours - it makes you feel 100 per cent better."

The trust was founded by record-breaking yachtswoman, Dame Ellen MacArthur, in 2003 and has since used the independence young people feel in the water as a tool 'help transform their lives'.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Through our activities, young people meet others who have had similar experiences - often for the first time, rediscover independence away from home, experience an increased sense of purpose and self-worth, and begin to realise what they are capable of again.

"The long-term support inspires young people to believe in a brighter future as they feel accepted, independent, and optimistic. They can start to re-establish their place in the world by getting back into education or employment and reconnecting with their friends and families."