Beautiful cars on show at sunny Grove Park

Ray Barnard and his 1955 Chevy Bel Air at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The hot summer sun glistened off expensive paintwork at Weston's classic car show over the weekend.

John Clements with his Ford Anglia 105E from 1960 at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON John Clements with his Ford Anglia 105E from 1960 at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Prized and invaluable possessions were on display at Grove Park on Saturday.

The event was meant to be held the previous weekend, but a poor weather forecast encouraged organiser Keith Palmer to postpone it amid fears of a complete washout.

It was rescheduled for Saturday and it proved to be a wise decision, as traditional bank holiday weather doom-and-gloom was misplaced.

Ray Barnard's beautiful 1955 Chevy Bel Air was one of the most attractive cars on display, along with Lynn Hole's MG Magnet ZA from the same year.

Roy and Sue Fisher with their VW Bay-front camper "Daffy" at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Roy and Sue Fisher with their VW Bay-front camper "Daffy" at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Other vehicles on show, included a Ford Anglia and a VW Camper, affectionately known as Daffy, belonging to Roy and Sue Fisher.

Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Three classic car shows are planned next month at Grove Park, on September 8, 15 and 29.

Bob Trundley and his 1945 Willy Jeep at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bob Trundley and his 1945 Willy Jeep at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A 1955 MG Magnet ZA owned by Lynn Hole at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON A 1955 MG Magnet ZA owned by Lynn Hole at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Peter Ford with his Austin !800 Mk II at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Peter Ford with his Austin !800 Mk II at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON