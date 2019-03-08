Beautiful cars on show at sunny Grove Park
PUBLISHED: 12:45 30 August 2019
Archant
The hot summer sun glistened off expensive paintwork at Weston's classic car show over the weekend.
Prized and invaluable possessions were on display at Grove Park on Saturday.
The event was meant to be held the previous weekend, but a poor weather forecast encouraged organiser Keith Palmer to postpone it amid fears of a complete washout.
It was rescheduled for Saturday and it proved to be a wise decision, as traditional bank holiday weather doom-and-gloom was misplaced.
Ray Barnard's beautiful 1955 Chevy Bel Air was one of the most attractive cars on display, along with Lynn Hole's MG Magnet ZA from the same year.
Other vehicles on show, included a Ford Anglia and a VW Camper, affectionately known as Daffy, belonging to Roy and Sue Fisher.
Three classic car shows are planned next month at Grove Park, on September 8, 15 and 29.