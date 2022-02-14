Weston car wash REFUSED planning permission was still operating

A Weston resident says the disruption from a car wash next door is like “Chinese water torture”.

The Five-Star Car Group has been denied retrospective planning permission for the operation in Locking Road, which neighbours said kept running despite the refusal of a previous application in 2020 and an enforcement notice.

The latest bid said the firm wanted to work with the community to provide a solution that all parties are happy with.

It admitted: "The previous proposals for the change of use for a dedicated car wash were woefully inadequate and therefore require the levels of design and commitment contained in this presentation to create a high quality result."

Five-Star Car Group said after a £20,000 investment, insulation, lower water pressure and screening would reduce noise levels and unintentional spraying of neighbouring properties, while improvements would also be made to the forecourt.

However, residents were not impressed.

One of the six objectors said: "I cannot believe that they are still trading and upsetting the community in my area.

"My garden is where I go to wind down, relax and eat my dinner of an evening, since the car wash has been there this is very difficult for me and has given me stress, it's like Chinese water torture.

"My fence is right next to where they want to park extra cars, one of the men last week had left the car running for 20 mins. The fumes from the vehicle were overwhelming and choking us.

"Having to put up with it for a day is bad enough but for years is traumatising."

Another said the car wash was still operating after its 2020 application was rejected and the noise nuisance had continued 'relentlessly', adding: "The sounds of pressure washing are almost constant. It is loud and intrusive and a disturbance of the peace I am entitled to in my own property."

Others were concerned about road safety and the emissions from queuing cars.

Refusing planning permission, North Somerset Council planning officers said the impact on neighbours’ living conditions was unacceptable.

"Although this site has been used for car wash activities in the past without planning permission, the intensification of this car wash business has resulted in additional noise and disturbance to the nearby neighbours," they said.

"The mitigation details provided by the applicant has not demonstrated that the noise and disturbance caused by the car wash business will be reduced to an acceptable level."

Five-Star Car Group’s agent was approached for comment.