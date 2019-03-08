Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Old Weston care home to be converted into housing?

PUBLISHED: 16:58 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 04 July 2019

The Eastfield Park site was the last of four Abbeyfield homes in Weston.

The Eastfield Park site was the last of four Abbeyfield homes in Weston.

Archant

A former Weston-super-Mare care home could be converted into housing.

The old Abbeyfield Care Home building, in Eastfield Park, could be turned into four flats with an additional three-bedroom house in the upper garden area, accessed off Cecil Road.

The care home, which opened in 1963, closed last year because the building's condition had deteriorated and required extensive remodelling due to its age and layout.

It was subsequently sold and its new owners plan to return the house and associated land back to its original use.

The Eastfield Park site was the last of four Abbeyfield homes to close in Weston, ending a 50-year presence in the town.

MORE: Care home closes after more than 50 years in the town.

The former 19-bed care home's overall building footprint will be reduced as part of the conversion project, if the planning application is passed by the council.

Seven letters of objection and two in support of the application were submitted to North Somerset Council's planning portal when the Mercury went to press.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Athletics: Weston Athletics Club back with ‘Christmas Cracker’ of a race

Worle Jones Weston Christmas Cracker Race (TW) 09,12,18

Good Evans claims Grand Atlantic Trophy at Weston but seniors suffer on travels

Sam Fernley and Matt Evans celebrate at Weston

Cricket: Below-par Uphill Castle conquered by rivals

Keeping hydrated during Uphill Castle's game with Shapwick and Polden 2nds. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brean golfers pay tribute to Porter at Boom Boom Cup

Dave Mann, Stewart Garrett, Mike Porter, Tony Groves and Paul Bacon with the Boom Boom Cup at Brean

Mannings-Hill and Venables have point to prove in Men’s Invitational at Worlebury

Chris Mannings-Hill and his guest Philip Venables, with their trophies, are pictured with club captain Paul McAdams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists