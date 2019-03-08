Old Weston care home to be converted into housing?

The Eastfield Park site was the last of four Abbeyfield homes in Weston. Archant

A former Weston-super-Mare care home could be converted into housing.

The old Abbeyfield Care Home building, in Eastfield Park, could be turned into four flats with an additional three-bedroom house in the upper garden area, accessed off Cecil Road.

The care home, which opened in 1963, closed last year because the building's condition had deteriorated and required extensive remodelling due to its age and layout.

It was subsequently sold and its new owners plan to return the house and associated land back to its original use.

The Eastfield Park site was the last of four Abbeyfield homes to close in Weston, ending a 50-year presence in the town.

The former 19-bed care home's overall building footprint will be reduced as part of the conversion project, if the planning application is passed by the council.

Seven letters of objection and two in support of the application were submitted to North Somerset Council's planning portal when the Mercury went to press.