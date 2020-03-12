Weston care worker sacked for verbally abusing dementia patient

A care worker has been sacked after she was covertly filmed verbally abusing a dementia patient at a Weston care home.

Victoria Taylor, who worked at Lyndhurst Park Nursing Home, was caught on camera using 'inappropriate and abusive' language towards 87-year-old Michael Pearce after he soiled himself.

The actions were caught on a camera which had been placed in Mr Pearce's room by his nephew.

Gordon Butcher, owner of the nursing home in Severn Road, said he was 'devastated' to see a member of staff verbally abusing a resident and the employee was immediately suspended.

He said: 'We were devastated to observe the covert video footage of an incident where one of our care assistants was seen to verbally abuse a resident and seemingly failed to provide the resident with reassurance when they were distressed.

'This is not a standard of care and behaviour that will be tolerated in our home.

'An investigation by our statutory partners, which included reviewing 50 hours of covert video footage, confirmed this was an isolated incident and that we have robust recruitment, training and safeguarding processes in place.

'The investigation confirmed the standard of nursing care delivered to the resident was good.

'The resident was fully supported after the incident and remained in our care for a further three months.'

Mr Butcher has written to all families of residents at the nursing home to inform them of the incident.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: 'The video evidence in this incident led directly to a police investigation which concluded the behaviour of the carer did not reach the threshold of criminal behaviour but ultimately led to the carer's dismissal.

'We were part of a multi-agency safeguarding response and worked with the home as they followed their own disciplinary procedures which led to one member of staff being dismissed and being reported to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

'Lyndhurst Park is a well-established home in North Somerset and was assessed overall as rated 'good' by the CQC following an unannounced inspection last July.

'Throughout the investigation we suspended all new placements at the home until we were satisfied that appropriate action had been taken.

'Our priority has been, and remains, the wellbeing of all residents in homes in North Somerset.'