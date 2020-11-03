Weston Care home shows care to the community

Roy Horsnell Archant

Staff and residents at a nursing home near Weston pulled together to collect food items to fill their harvest festival baskets which will be donated to the town’s Foodbank.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sylvia Coles Sylvia Coles

Everyone at St Georges Nursing Home, in Pastures Avenue, wanted to give back to their community, and set about making and designing posters which were displayed in local shops.

They also reached out via social media to the wider community, appealing on behalf of Weston Foodbank.

Jamie Gunn, wellbeing lead at the nursing home in St Georges, said: “It was such a wonderful, fulfilling experience where our residents were able to feel empowered by helping those less fortunate during this unprecedentedly difficult period for so many of our friends and neighbours.

“It is wonderful to share the happy story about our little bit of work on behalf of such a worthy charity.”