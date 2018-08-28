Residents Weston care home enjoy afternoon of ice skating

Residents and staff enjoyed ice skating at the Tropicana. Picture: Marie McMillan Archant

Residents of a Weston-super-Mare care home took to the ice to enjoy an afternoon of skating last week.

Staff and volunteers of Abbey Gate, in Beach Road, joined in the fun by visiting Icescape at the Tropicana on Friday.

Care home manager Marie McMillan said: “We are always trying to come up with inventive ways for our residents to enjoy themselves and have fun.

“It is good for them to have something which stimulates their minds and everyone had a great time being pushed on the ice in their wheelchairs.

“I must say a huge thank you to Icescape for letting us use their facilities.”

Abbey Gate provides accommodation for people who have dementia, require nursing or personal care and offers specialist care for adults aged 65 and over.

The care home received an overall ‘good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission at its latest inspection in December.

Icescape closed for this year on Sunday, having opened in October.