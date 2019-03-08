Advanced search

Intergenerational silent disco enjoyed at care home

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 October 2019

Tisley House hosting intergeneratial music workshop and silent disco. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tisley House hosting intergeneratial music workshop and silent disco. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Residents and youngsters came together for a party with a twist at the weekend.

An inter-generational silent disco was held at Tilsley House on Saturday.

The party was organised by Sweet Silent Disco and is designed to be inclusive for everyone as children were invited into the care home.

Weston's mayor Mark Canniford attended the event.

Silent discos are a unique and immersive experience, where all participants wear a wireless headset and listen to a custom playlist of music while being able to interact with one another.

All types of music were played, from Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra to Taylor Swift.

The care home, in Clarence Park South, holds regular inter-generational open days and workshops throughout the year.

Sweet Silent Disco runs sessions across the South West in schools, residential homes and day care facilities.

