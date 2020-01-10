Residents enjoy skating fun at Icescape

Residents enjoyed their time at Icescape. Picture: Marie McMillan Archant

Residents of two Weston care homes took to the ice.

Some of the residents from Abbey Gate Residential Care Home and The Links Care Home enjoyed an ice skating session at Icescape.

While some enjoyed the thrills and chills of the ice, others enjoyed the cosy comfort of a hot chocolate.

Icescape will close on Sunday, having opened in October.

Abbey Gate provides accommodation for people who have dementia, require nursing or personal care and offers specialist care for adults aged 65 and over.

An Abbey Gate spokesman said: "They all had a great afternoon, lots of laughter and excitement, and a big thank you to Icescape who were so understanding with our residents and allowing them time to swap over to other residents to give everyone a chance to go on the ice.

"One resident, aged 97, was so excited because she had never been ice skating ever before."