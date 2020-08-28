Advanced search

Care home staff knit scarf for charity in memory of resident

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 August 2020

Staff from Beach Lanws Care Home with the scarf they knitted in memory of Wendy.

Staff from Beach Lanws Care Home with the scarf they knitted in memory of Wendy.

(c) 2010 - 2020

A care home in Weston has raised £100 for multiple sclerosis charities in memory of a beloved resident.

Wendy's family members took part in the project with care home staff.Wendy's family members took part in the project with care home staff.

Wendy Greenhow wanted to knit a scarf to raise money for multiple sclerosis charities, however, she died suddenly before fulfilling her dream.

Staff from Beach Lawns Care Home, in Beach Road, took over her plight to raise money for the cause close to her heart.

Wendy’s family members, residents and staff took part in the project and spent hours knitting the scarf in bright colours.

The finished garmet stretched all around the care home, with some left over.

Staff from Beach Lawns Care Home with the scarf.Staff from Beach Lawns Care Home with the scarf.

People gave generously to the cause, raising £100 for multiple sclerosis charities.

The money will be used to help people living with the condition.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Town centre businesses struggling due to new social distancing measures

Palmers Butchers.

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

New barriers at seafront car park to deter travellers

A barrier has been installed in Melrose car park to prevent illegal encampments.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Town centre businesses struggling due to new social distancing measures

Palmers Butchers.

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

New barriers at seafront car park to deter travellers

A barrier has been installed in Melrose car park to prevent illegal encampments.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston to start Southern Premier South 2020-21 season at Dorchester Town

Weston have picked up four wins from thier six pre-season friendlies so far this summer. Pictue: Will.T.Photography

Ryan Davies’ century moves Weston into final of Stephenson Memorial Cup after victory over Hunstpill & District

Ryan Davies scored 100 runs from 61 deliveries in Weston's win over Hunstpill & District

Cheddar and Weston learn FA Vase and FA Youth Cup dates

The FA Vase will start the new competition for the new season on Septmeber 19. Picture: ARCHANT

Hutton Wanderers U11s continue good form with strong performance against Banwell U12s

Hutton Wanderers under 11s face the camera. Picture: Hutton Wanderers under 11s.

Banwell bypass and new school plans progress

The Banwell bypass route.