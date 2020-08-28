Care home staff knit scarf for charity in memory of resident
PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 August 2020
(c) 2010 - 2020
A care home in Weston has raised £100 for multiple sclerosis charities in memory of a beloved resident.
Wendy Greenhow wanted to knit a scarf to raise money for multiple sclerosis charities, however, she died suddenly before fulfilling her dream.
Staff from Beach Lawns Care Home, in Beach Road, took over her plight to raise money for the cause close to her heart.
Wendy’s family members, residents and staff took part in the project and spent hours knitting the scarf in bright colours.
The finished garmet stretched all around the care home, with some left over.
People gave generously to the cause, raising £100 for multiple sclerosis charities.
The money will be used to help people living with the condition.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.