Carers to hold memory walk for dementia charity

An organisation which cares for people in their own homes is holding a memory walk in Weston on Sunday to help people suffering from dementia.

Home Instead Senior Care is inviting people to take part in the socially-distanced walk from Marine Parade to Knightstone Island and back to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Staff from the organisation have been working hard throughout the pandemic to support people with dementia who have been greatly affected by the pandemic.

Care manager Jenny Morton said: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for all our clients with dementia. Having a regular routine is really important for someone with dementia, so to have this disrupted and changed has been very hard for them.

“They have struggled to understand why they can’t go out to buy the paper, have visits from friends and family or go out for lunch, as they usually would.

“Where families have been unable to visit, we have been requested to visit some clients more than we usually would to try and keep them company and feel reassured. However, with having to wear masks and social distancing, this has introduced another frightening and hard to understand element for people living with dementia.

“Clear verbal communication and being able to read facial expressions is really important for someone with dementia, and with a mask on, it has made things difficult for our caregivers.“

“Our caregivers have worked incredibly hard during this challenging time, we are very grateful and so proud of the continued care, support and empathy they show their clients.

“Having the continuity of their regular caregiver attending has really helped our clients living with dementia to feel less anxious, and happy to see a familiar face. We really want to thank all our caregivers for stepping up to completing extra Covid Safety training and rigorously using PPE. They really have gone above and beyond for their clients during this time and we are so proud of them all.”

The memory walk starts from the corner of Marine Parade, near the golf club, at 11am.

Participants are asked to make a donation by logging on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mw548383 or dropping a donation in a bucket on the day.

